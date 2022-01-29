36th Annual Snow Sculpting Competition brings the community together

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The weather outside may be frightful, but the sculptures at the annual snow sculpting competition are delightful.

“I did it last year and I think it’s just a fun experience,” says Hononegah Senior Ava Porter.

Porter is a two-year veteran of the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition. This year she and her Hononegah team chose an axolotl for their design.

“It’s finally a time for people to come out. It’s really exciting seeing all the people’s reactions and the kids driving by. There was a kid taking pictures of our sculpture with his iPad,” says Porter.

This is the *first year for fellow Hononegah seniors Peyton Bracken and Max Moroz.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s a fun and interesting type of challenge. The one that gets your brain actually thinking,” says Bracken.

“It’s cool to try it with like 3d and also in a completely new medium, which is snow,” says Moroz.

From the high school division to the state division, each team faces many challenges.

“This snow block is very hard. I mean, I sharpened all my tools and still like we couldn’t get through it. I mean, it was just pure muscle to get through this snow block.”

Peter Hermann’s team’s design is from the book ‘Jungle Drums.’ He says it’s a lot of work, but worth it.

“When you step back and see I see the product. It’s just amazing. I mean, turning just a six by six by 10-foot snow block into a piece of art that entertains the people it’s, it’s very, very rewarding,” says Hermann.

Voting for the people’s choice awards will be done online or via text Saturday, Jan. 29 from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm. Winners will be announced at 1:00 p.m.

