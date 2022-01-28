Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino is one step close to a permanent location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This final step completes yet another first. Out of the six locations to gain approval in the 2019 casino bill, Hard Rock in Rockford is the first to open a temporary casino. Today, they become the first to receive a final license for a permanent casino.

Officials prepare to break ground on the permanent Hard Rock Casino this spring. “In 120 days, and we not only did it, we obviously did it the best in the entire state,” said Rockford Mayor Thomas Mcnamara. “And now, we are the first in the state to open, that’s a big deal.”

Hard Rock Casino Vice President of Finance Wendy Kasche said the temporary casino is a huge victory for the city, and the permanent one is going to top it.

“We have made so many great relationships and partnerships within this community, I feel like we’re a part of Rockford now,” said Kasche.

The permanent location is going to bring in even more games food, and even a Hard Rock restaurant. On top of that, it is going to bring in jobs for people in the community.

“We can now say for certain, a thousand new construction jobs, 1,200 permanent jobs and more than a 300 million dollar development in our community,” said Mcnamara.

Mayor Mcnamara said the Illinois Gaming Board and Hard Rock Casino are focused on working with diverse groups of people, including small minority and woman owned contractors.

“Diversity was one of them, and our motto at Hard Rock is love all, serve all, so that was right in our wheelhouse,” said Kasche.

Mcnamara emphasized the amount of work the City of Rockford put in to get everything accomplished in such a short time. He believes the casino will open 2 years from starting construction.

“It will benefit local area businesses around it, you know this is a great day,” said Mcnamara.

The temporary casino has allowed Rockford to allocate $1.5 million dollars towards the Rockford Promise program, which allows students to go to Northern Illinois University and other local colleges tuition free. Mcnamara said he hopes that the permanent casino will continue to allow them to partner with organizations of that sort.

Mcnamara added another hope is that the revenue from the permanent location will allow the city to decrease property taxes, and continue to provide essential services such as fire, police, and public works.

