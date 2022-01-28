Rockford Police need the public’s help

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Above is a picture of the man in question. According to Police, on December 15, 2021, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building in the block of S. 2nd Street. Police were advised that the victim, a 42-year-old male, was last seen in a verbal altercation outside of a residence nearby when shots were fired. A short time later, he was pronounced dead.

The Rockford Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in the incident above.

Please see the attached photo. If you have any information regarding these incidents or can help us identify and locate this person of interest, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment), or Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.