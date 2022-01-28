Advertisement

Pittsburgh bridge collapses

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Emergency crews Friday were on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.

Three people are reportedly hurt with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the mayor, but no fatalities have been reported.

Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.(Source: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)

There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

A natural gas line was cut and there is a smell of gas in the air, the agency said.

Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes bridge maintenance.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27 year old Emmanuel Thornton arrested on narcotics charges
Rockford man arrested for narcotics possession
Police responded to multiple shots fired calls the last weekend in December, one including a...
Three suspects in custody after a weapon is found at East High School
Aquin Schools Logo
Aquin cancels 6th-12th grade classes Friday after girls basketball coach passes away
Rockford's temporary Hard Rock Casino opens Wednesday.
Illinois Gaming Board gives green light for permanent Rockford casino
David Cooper, 32, was arrested in Arizona in connection with a 2020 homicide in Rockford. ...
Rockford man wanted for 2020 homicide arrested in Arizona

Latest News

Many cite those historic driver shortages as one of the many reasons for product shortages and...
Truck drivers weigh in on supply chain issues and driver shortages
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings
Many cite those historic driver shortages as one of the many reasons for product shortages and...
Truck drivers weigh in on supply chain issues and driver shortages
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Ex-cop’s trial for Taylor raid offers new chance for justice