New strategy to recruit local teachers back to alma mater

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new strategy could help area school districts fight a serious teacher shortage.

Jena Kleindl is a first year English teacher at Freeport High School. She felt a calling during the shortage and now leads several classes a day, helping dozens of students down a path of success.

“That’s the best part of my job, teaching these kids and getting to know them as people, I wouldn’t do this job without it,” Kleindl said.

In the midst of a global pandemic and a national teacher shortage, Freeport native Kleindl took a leap of faith, left her career and became a teacher.

“I have not had a day where I wish I was doing something else all year and I was not able to say that a year ago,” Kleindl said.

Returning to her alma mater was an even easier decision.

“I know what these kids are going through, I know what it’s like growing up in this community and I know what this high school is preparing them for and what its not. Kids here struggle with poverty, with food insecurities, these kids are going through a lot of hard things that teachers from other places don’t understand,” Kleindl said.

Kleindl isn’t alone, the district added several former students to its teaching rolls.

“It’s even magnified when you get into rural areas, some of the research shows that, especially in rural areas, most teachers will generally stay within a 20 to 25 mile radius of their hometown,” said Freeport School District Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Chris Shockey.

Other districts are now jumping on the trend.

“A lot of the things that are helping us is we’re hiring a lot of our alumni back in nursing or in teaching positions and what a great feeling when they come back and you - you know they left as children and come back as fine adults,” said South Beloit School District Superintendent Scott Fisher.

Kleindl says her favorite parts of the job is the support she receives from co-workers and the connections she builds with students every day.

Freeport School District administration say they want to hire 27 more teachers and hope aggressive recruiting strategies will help.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.