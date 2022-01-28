IHSA announces COVID-19 school withdrawal advancement procedures for Winter Playoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a February packed with Illinois high school playoffs in multiple sports set to begin next month, IHSA announced new protocols regarding teams forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 issues.

For boys and girls basketball, if a team cannot play, they will be allowed to use any JV/substitute players or they will be replaced by the team they played last.

You can find the full release here.

