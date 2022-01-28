IHSA announces COVID-19 school withdrawal advancement procedures for Winter Playoffs
The announcement comes as winter sport playoffs begin in February
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a February packed with Illinois high school playoffs in multiple sports set to begin next month, IHSA announced new protocols regarding teams forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 issues.
For boys and girls basketball, if a team cannot play, they will be allowed to use any JV/substitute players or they will be replaced by the team they played last.
You can find the full release here.
