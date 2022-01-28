Dakota’s Kevin Cline gets win number 300 as girls basketball head coach

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Kevin Cline has been a staple for the Dakota community for nearly three decades, serving as an administrator, guidance counselor, and varsity head coach. After beating Durand on January 19, Cline earned career win #300 as Dakota’s girls basketball coach, being only the second coach to do so at the school for any sport (Peter Alber, 396, boys wrestling).

“It was a neat feeling, it was kind of a long time coming because we won our previous game back on December 8th, and then we had to endure an 11th game losing streak,” Cline said, ”It was nice, it was a good accomplishment really it just means I’m old and have been around a long time but it was a pretty special thing to do.”

This comes as Cline’s second time winning 300 games, after winning 352 games with the softball team from 1995 to 2009.

“That didn’t even really kick in for a while because it’s been a few years since I got out of the softball game but it was kind of nice to sit back and think ‘wow, I’ve done this in two sports and that’s not easy to sustain that kind of success,” Cline said.

Erika Cline, Kevin’s wife, blown away by the accomplishment.

“It almost takes kind of a crazy person to do that and to coach two sports, two girls sports, for that long, and to sustain that success, not a lot of people can do that,” Erika said, ”I couldn’t think of a better person to have it happen to, I mean he’s put in so much hard work, the girls really do play hard for him so it really couldn’t happen to a better person.”

Kevin said he choose to step away from coaching both sports simultaneously to spend more time with family.

“Coaching two varsity was tough, I think I crossed over and did both sports for three years and it just was taking a toll on me and so I had to give one up and basketball was easier to do with little kids,” Kevin said, ”I could have my girls with me on the bench and there’s really nice days when I miss it but it was kind of nice to switch up the challenge.”

“If you don’t have that support coming from home, you can’t be gone as much as you’re gone, you can’t do the things that you need to do to be a good coach if your family is not behind you so it’s pretty awesome. I’ve had one daughter play for me, another one that’s been a big fan, and another one that’s sitting over there in the bleachers right now and a little tiny and hopefully is going to do it someday too,” Kevin added.

He also made sure to give credit to his players.

“We’re the creators of culture, that’s what we build in our program, we maybe make it easier for our kids to win but at the end of the day those kids are what win games, not me,” Kevin said, “Great kids, great wife, great assistants, and a great community, it’s my pleasure and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

