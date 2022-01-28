Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say

An 11-year-old Chicago boy is among those facing charges for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint last November. (Source: WLS/DOORBELL RING SURVEILLANCE/CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet and Evelyn Holmes
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - An 11-year-old Chicago boy is among those facing charges for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint last November.

The victim, who asked not to be named, said she is still traumatized after the boy and at least three other males carjacked her and her adult daughter at gunpoint.

The carjacking happened in the driveway of the woman’s house during broad daylight. It was captured on a neighbor’s security camera.

The video shows the mother and daughter returning home in a red SUV as a dark colored car driving down the street suddenly stops. At least two of the suspects get out of the car as the driver then pulls into a nearby alley.

Moments later, the 11-year-old can be seen coming up the driveway. The victim said within seconds, he pulled out a gun.

“It actually makes me very sad that kids are around this type of situation and not in school or doing what 11-year-olds usually do,” she said.

The group made off with the SUV, the women’s purses, and their cell phones. The victims did eventually get the vehicle back and some of their belongings.

The victim said her sense of safety has been shattered and she questions if any action will be taken.

“I question the parenting, the judges, prosecutors. I mean, nothing happens,” she said.

Police are still trying to identify and arrest the other carjackers involved.

