Boone County COVID-19 positivity rate soars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Friday, Boone County Health Department sent out their latest batch of COVID-19 statistics. The most alarming number came from their positivity rate. It’s currently sitting at 27%, which is 15% higher than the state average. Over the course of the last seven days, the county has seen two COVID-related deaths, and 606 cases.

In the statement, the Health department said they don’t have enough resources to abide by an initiative created by the US Department of Health and Human Services, saying:

“Free N95 masks will be offered at local pharmacies and community health centers through an initiative of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The Boone County Health Department does NOT currently have masks for distribution through this initiative, but we will notify the public if that were to change. Check with local pharmacies or watch for updates from HHS to see when and where masks can be picked-up in your community.”

23 News will have more on this development when new statistics are released.

