Belvidere North boys bowling qualifies for state for first time since 2010

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school boys bowling in the Stateline has been dominated by Harlem and Hononegah in recent years, but there may be a new kid on the block. Belvidere North did something it hasn’t done in a long time.

North is heading down to state for the first time since 2010. That was the first year of the program. The Blue Thunder are led by NIC-10 MVP Samuel Robert. The junior bowled a conference best 226 average. North finished second at last week’s sectional and third at regionals. All six scoring bowlers are juniors. While they may not have the same experience as some of the other teams in the area do when it comes to state, they know they will just lean on each other and enjoy the experience together.

“It’s kind of nice, because I know them all obviously pretty closely because we’re all part of the same year and everything,” said Robert. “We kind of just formed a pretty good bond this year.”

Head coach Larry Butterfield knows this is a great opportunity for his team.

“Just relax, enjoy yourself, have fun and everything else will take care of itself,” said Butterfield. “You guys are very talented, just do you.”

North will get the chance to test itself against the rest of the state.

“We’re just going to go in there, bowl our best, see what happens,” explained Robert. “Hope for the best and just have fun as a team.”

