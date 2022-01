ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lake effect snow in the Chicago Land area. We could see a few flakes and flurries. Colder today with temperatures ranging from 10 to 15 degrees and feel like numbers -5 to -10. We drop to -6 tonight with feel like numbers -5 to -15. Slowly warming up through the weekend.

