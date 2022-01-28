Aquin cancels 6th-12th grade classes Friday after girls basketball coach passes away

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin Catholic Schools announces the cancellation of classes on Friday, January 28 for grades 6-12 after Girl’s Basketball Coach Adam Holder passes away.

The district released a statement saying in part, “Adam was a long-time and treasured member of the Aquin community. He was a Coach, a Father, a Role-Model, and a cornerstone of our Aquin family. Adam meant so much to so many in our community. With such a sudden, leaden loss, we, as an administration, a community, and a school, recognize the impact this will have on so many of our students.”

The district says grades Pre K through 5 will proceed with school as previously planned. Junior and Senior High School faculty will be available on campus throughout regular school hours on Friday. Officials invite and encourage students to come of their own accord and speak as healing is a difficult process but it’s easier with help.

Aquin officials ask that you keep the Holder family and all others affected in your prayers. You can direct any concerns to Mr. DeMichele at info@aquinschools.org.

