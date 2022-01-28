Advertisement

Aquin cancels 6th-12th grade classes Friday after girls basketball coach passes away

Aquin Schools Logo
Aquin Schools Logo(Aquin Schools)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin Catholic Schools announces the cancellation of classes on Friday, January 28 for grades 6-12 after Girl’s Basketball Coach Adam Holder passes away.

The district released a statement saying in part, “Adam was a long-time and treasured member of the Aquin community. He was a Coach, a Father, a Role-Model, and a cornerstone of our Aquin family. Adam meant so much to so many in our community. With such a sudden, leaden loss, we, as an administration, a community, and a school, recognize the impact this will have on so many of our students.”

The district says grades Pre K through 5 will proceed with school as previously planned. Junior and Senior High School faculty will be available on campus throughout regular school hours on Friday. Officials invite and encourage students to come of their own accord and speak as healing is a difficult process but it’s easier with help.

Aquin officials ask that you keep the Holder family and all others affected in your prayers. You can direct any concerns to Mr. DeMichele at info@aquinschools.org.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic...
Reports: Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65
27 year old Emmanuel Thornton arrested on narcotics charges
Rockford man arrested for narcotics possession
Police responded to multiple shots fired calls the last weekend in December, one including a...
Three suspects in custody after a weapon is found at East High School
Temperatures will fall into the teens below zero and wind chills may approach -30° by early...
Coldest night in nearly three years underway
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps

Latest News

Belvidere North is headed to the boys bowling tournament for the first time since 2010.
Belvidere North boys bowling qualifies for state
Belvidere North is headed to state as a team for the first time in 12 years.
Belvidere North boys bowling qualifies for state for first time since 2010
(AP PHOTO/ Gary McCoullough)
Bears hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head coach
Guilford topped Boylan for the second time this season in boys basketball.
Guilford boys sweep season series from Boylan, Rockford Christian girls get a conference win at home