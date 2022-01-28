Advertisement

Aquin Catholic Schools release statement on Coach Holder

Coach Holder in action
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During a game at Stockton, Aquin Girls Basketball Coach Adam Holder experienced a medical emergency, and although help quickly arrived, he tragically passed away. Aquin cancelled Friday classes as a result.

Aquin Catholic Schools released a statement, it reads in part:

“Such a dramatic turn of events has left our community devastated. Adam meant so much to so many. Through more than a decade of coaching here at Aquin, he developed deep and lasting relationships with many of our students, faculty, alumni, and parents. Adam coached High School Baseball, High School Girl’s Basketball, Jr. High Basketball, and was a huge proponent in our youth basketball leagues, as well.

Known to always be smiling, Coach Holder’s impact went far beyond sports. The lessons he taught improved everyone around him, and these teachings are no more apparent than they are in children, Emma, Jackson, Megan, and Andrew. Anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing the Holders will have a strong idea of what Adam meant, as well as what he stood for.”

“We gathered as a school and community at 12:30 pm today for Mass, and have made our staff and faculty fully available to aid students in their grief. We are grateful to area schools, like Pecatonica and Dakota, for their gracious offerings assistance. They will be sharing their counselors and social workers to help facilitate our healing process. We value the mental health and safety of our students deeply. We will continue to make every possible resource available to assist students in their grief and healing.”

Coach Holders visitation will be Monday January 31st from 4-8pm. It will be held at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. The funeral will take place the following day at St. Thomas on Tuesday at 10am.

The full statement can be found here.

