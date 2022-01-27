Advertisement

United Way of Rock River Valley stresses the need for volunteers

Organizations who rely on volunteers feel the strain of the pandemic.
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United Way of Rock River Valley works to improve the lives of people in our community by focusing on middle school students, their families and their neighbors.

United Way of Rock River Valley President Julie Bosma said she encourages anyone who feels passionately about something in the community, to reach out and find ways to volunteer your time. If you need help navigating through organizations, Bosma said United Way is happy to help.

“I know it’s a tough time. If you can volunteer, keep doing it. When you’re volunteering, it’s not the stuff you do on an event day,” said Bosma. “It’s the one on one you can give to people.”

If you would like more information you can email Bosma personally, at Julieb@unitedwayrrv.org.

