Three suspects in custody after a weapon is found at East High School

Police responded to multiple shots fired calls the last weekend in December, one including a 14-year-old teen.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three suspects are in custody after a weapon was recovered at East High School Thursday morning.

In a letter to parents, Principal Jim Parker said: “I know this information is alarming. There is nothing more important to me than the safety of our students and staff. I am sharing this directly with East families and staff because I want you to know two things:

  • Administrators heard about a rumor of a weapon, took it seriously and acted immediately with Rockford Police. I am proud of our staff and resource officer for ensuring everyone’s safety is our top priority.
  • What happened this morning is not acceptable at East High School. This behavior is not aligned with East’s reputation, and it is not what our students or staff deserve. East High School has a rich history and bright future. I truly believe that, and so do our leadership team and staff.

Students: You deserve to both feel safe here at East and be safe. If you see a threat or hear a rumor, tell us. Report the information to a school administrator or Rockford Police, whether you believe it is credible or not.

Families: Please talk with your students. Weapons have no place in our school, and this behavior will not be tolerated.

Classes will resume on Friday with an increased police presence as a precaution. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me.”

Students were dismissed early Thursday due to a scheduled finals day.

