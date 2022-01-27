Rockford man wanted for 2020 homicide arrested in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WIFR) - A Rockford man wanted for a deadly shooting in 2020 is arrested in Phoenix, Arizona.

David Arthur Cooper, 32, was arrested by an Arizona state trooper during a traffic stop on January 11. The trooper said Cooper gave false identification, but a background check showed a $5 million warrant out of Rockford for his arrest on homicide charges.

Cooper is wanted in the shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Rock Street in Rockford on Sept. 26, 2020.

He is awaiting extradition and is set to appear in Winnebago County court on March 1.

