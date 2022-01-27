Advertisement

Rockford man wanted for 2020 homicide arrested in Arizona

David A. Cooper is accused of killing a 39-year-old man in Sept. 2020.
David Cooper, 32, was arrested in Arizona in connection with a 2020 homicide in Rockford. ...
David Cooper, 32, was arrested in Arizona in connection with a 2020 homicide in Rockford. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WIFR) - A Rockford man wanted for a deadly shooting in 2020 is arrested in Phoenix, Arizona.

David Arthur Cooper, 32, was arrested by an Arizona state trooper during a traffic stop on January 11. The trooper said Cooper gave false identification, but a background check showed a $5 million warrant out of Rockford for his arrest on homicide charges.

Cooper is wanted in the shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Rock Street in Rockford on Sept. 26, 2020.

He is awaiting extradition and is set to appear in Winnebago County court on March 1.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic...
Reports: Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65
Temperatures will fall into the teens below zero and wind chills may approach -30° by early...
Coldest night in nearly three years underway
Fact or fiction? Debunking some cold weather myths for your vehicle
Fact or fiction? Debunking some cold weather myths for your vehicle
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps
A Nevada man is suing police after he says he was mistaken for a felon and kept in jail for...
Man sues after he says he was wrongfully jailed in case of mistaken identity

Latest News

1 in custody, 1 killed in shooting
BELOIT HOMICIDE
Illinois ranked 5th in the nation for box store solar panel potential.
Environmental expert discusses big box stores solar panel potential in Illinois
Industries across the nation struggle to fill paid positions. Organizations who rely on...
United Way of Rock River Valley stresses the need for volunteers
Arrest made in shooting death of Beloit woman