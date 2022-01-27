Rockford man arrested for narcotics possession

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past month, the Winnebago County Police received information from the community about a man dealing drugs in the Rockford area.

Sheriff’s Police identified Emmanuel Thornton as a suspect during the investigation. On Tuesday, January 25, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Unit took Thornton into custody on the 4500 block of Governors Drive.

During the investigation, police found an exorbitant amount of ecstasy pills along with a loaded gun. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and approved charges of possession with intent to deliver of 600 to 1500 pills of ecstasy and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.