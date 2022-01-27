Not as Cold Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Areas of blowing and drifting snow this morning in rural areas. Highs will reach the 30 degree mark with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of a quick passing snow shower or two this afternoon. Southwest winds will shift and come from the northwest this evening driving temperatures back down. -1 are low tonight. Up to 14 tomorrow then down to -5 Friday night. Warming up and dry for the weekend.

