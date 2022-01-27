Advertisement

No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death

Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border, authorities said. He is accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop.(Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A 51-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend is being held without bond after being returned to the U.S. following his arrest in Mexico.

Oscar Rosales made his initial court appearance in Houston Wednesday evening after he was flown back to the city from Del Rio, Texas.

A magistrate judge ordered he be held without bond.

Authorities say Rosales was captured in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, on Wednesday morning.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Thursday spoke about the "evilness" of the suspect accused of murdering a Harris County constable. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

Authorities were trying to determine if Rosales was a citizen of either El Salvador, Guatemala or Honduras.

Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales for the death of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic...
Reports: Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65
Temperatures will fall into the teens below zero and wind chills may approach -30° by early...
Coldest night in nearly three years underway
Fact or fiction? Debunking some cold weather myths for your vehicle
Fact or fiction? Debunking some cold weather myths for your vehicle
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps
A Nevada man is suing police after he says he was mistaken for a felon and kept in jail for...
Man sues after he says he was wrongfully jailed in case of mistaken identity

Latest News

A missing Tennessee family of three was found dead in a vehicle on Wednesday.
Missing Hickman county family found dead near I-840
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout
This photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a burrowing owl in a habitat...
Fake poop helps evicted owls settle into new neighborhood