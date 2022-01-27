Advertisement

‘No beds means no beds!’ Nurse’s plea goes viral

By KING staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - A nurse’s plea for the community’s help with COVID-19 is going viral with more than 10 million views.

From roadside views to typical TikTok memes, Alexis Hinkley often shares glimpses of her life exploring the country while working as a travel nurse.

“To be able to be a source of kindness or warmth or help in those moments is really rewarding,” she said.

She has thousands of followers, but the moment that got millions of views came after months of treating COVID-19 patients while watching people downplay the virus that she says she saw ending lives.

“It does feel a little bit like we’re screaming into the void,” Hinkley said.

She thought that everything she was saying seemed pretty obvious, so she did not expect the response that she got.

“No beds means no beds ... No beds for your stroke. No beds for your heart attack. No beds for your car crash. No beds for your sick child,” she said in the viral video.

Her video is a passionate version of a message that Seattle-area hospitals have also been sending.

They issued a plea to the community saying COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 700% in the last month.

Hinkley says there is more straining staff than just the coronavirus, but it is a big piece.

She plans to use the attention she has gotten to share an important message.

“Get vaccinated. Get your booster shots right now,” Hinkley said.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic...
Reports: Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65
Temperatures will fall into the teens below zero and wind chills may approach -30° by early...
Coldest night in nearly three years underway
Fact or fiction? Debunking some cold weather myths for your vehicle
Fact or fiction? Debunking some cold weather myths for your vehicle
A Nevada man is suing police after he says he was mistaken for a felon and kept in jail for...
Man sues after he says he was wrongfully jailed in case of mistaken identity
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say

Latest News

Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’
The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.
Starbucks enters energy drink arena with new options to get you going
A bald eagle surprises a Pennsylvania family by crashing into their home. (Source: WFMZ via CNN...
Bald eagle crashes into house’s front window