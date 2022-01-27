Law enforcement agencies work together to crack down on crime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County and other counties in the region have been teaming up with several different law enforcement agencies to crack down on crime.

Many crimes in the region have been involving people of surrounding cities and counties, but Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said this is nothing new. He said it is not only happening in Northern Illinois, but all across the state.

“Unfortunately, they work, like we work as a team, they work as a team,” said Caruana. “They try to organize themselves into a unit of gangs...if they can. And we’re always willing to work with any law enforcement agency”

Caruana said working with other counties and agencies has been proven to be more successful in helping to deal with these crimes. The agencies they work with are not limited to the region, and they even work with the city and suburbs of Chicago.

“You hear maybe stories in the past about some competitiveness between law agencies...or things of that nature, and I really don’t think that exists anymore,” said Boone County State’s Attorney Tricia Smith.

Winnebago States Attorney J. Hanley emphasized that they are doing everything they can to ensure the safety of the people in the community.

“It’s all we think about. You know our head goes down on our pillow at night and that’s what were thinking about,” said Hanley.

Caruana also added that they have several different agencies in Winnebago County who work with other counties to prevent sex trafficking, and remove drugs and guns off the street.

“I share their frustration, with violent crime, and the nature of it,” said Hanley. “The people coming outside of our counties to commit crime here, or the way that criminals travel, but I hope there’s a recognition that we are working together and it is at the top of all of our minds.”

