Illinois unemployment rates decrease for the 9th straight month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December. This marks the ninth straight month the unemployment rate has dropped in the state.

“We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state’s economy.”

Rockford unemployment rate sat at 8.2% at the end of 2020. As 2021 neared an end, Rockford’s unemployment rate sat at 6.3%, almost a 2% difference.

In Ogle County, the unemployment rate dropped from 6.5% to 4.4% when compared to Decemeber of 2020. Stephenson county also saw a drop of more than 2%, decreasing from 6.6% to 4.1%.

