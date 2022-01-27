Illinois Gaming Board gives green light for permanent Rockford Casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Gaming Board has voted unanimously to approve a final license for Rockford’s permanent Hard Rock location. They plan to break ground in the spring of this year.

Hard Rock Casino President Geno Iafrate released this statement:

“Today’s approval was yet another milestone toward the fulfillment of Rockford’s long-awaited casino dream. A project of this scale is a complex process with many stakeholders. We have and will continue to work openly and closely with the IGB and all regulatory bodies to ensure that the new, permanent Hard Rock Casino meets and exceeds all requirements and expectations.”

-Geno Iafrate, President, Hard Rock Casino Rockford

