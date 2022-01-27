Advertisement

IceHogs fight for a point in overtime loss to Wild

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mike Hardman tallied his fourth goal and Lucas Reichel extended his point streak to six games, but the IceHogs fell in overtime 2-1 to the Iowa Wild.

It was a physical game from the get go between the Central Division rivals. There were 11 total penalties, two fights, and a Wild player got a ten minute game misconduct for abuse of officials.

Collin Delia finished with 25 saves. Former IceHog Joseph Cramarossa netted the game-winner in the extra session.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police investigate an armed robbery that happened late Monday night at the Circle K...
One wounded, one in custody after robbery at Circle K on Broadway
On Tuesday, a first degree murder charge was issued against 33-year-old Jonathan Vanduyn for...
Wis. man indicted for alleged killing and concealed homicide in Roscoe storage unit
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps
Temperatures will fall into the teens below zero and wind chills may approach -30° by early...
Coldest night in nearly three years underway

Latest News

Guilford topped Boylan for the second time this season in boys basketball.
Guilford boys sweep season series from Boylan, Rockford Christian girls get a conference win at home
Harlem boys bowling will head to O'Fallon this weekend looking to win its third state...
Harlem boys bowling looks to bring back another state title
The Rockford IceHogs concluded their six game homestand with an overtime loss to the Iowa Wild.
Wild vs. IceHogs, January 26, 2022
Guilford beat Boylan for the second time this season in boys basketball.
Stateline High School Basketball - January 26, 2022