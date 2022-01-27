IceHogs fight for a point in overtime loss to Wild

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mike Hardman tallied his fourth goal and Lucas Reichel extended his point streak to six games, but the IceHogs fell in overtime 2-1 to the Iowa Wild.

It was a physical game from the get go between the Central Division rivals. There were 11 total penalties, two fights, and a Wild player got a ten minute game misconduct for abuse of officials.

Collin Delia finished with 25 saves. Former IceHog Joseph Cramarossa netted the game-winner in the extra session.

