Advertisement

Guilford boys sweep season series from Boylan, Rockford Christian girls get a conference win at home

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Guilford boys basketball team picked up a key win in conference play, defeating Boylan 40-34.

It was the second time this season the Vikings beat the Titans. It’s the first time Guilford swept Boylan in boys basketball since the 1999-2000 season.

Guilford’s Malachi Johnson was the only player to score in double figures for either team. He finished with 19. Boylan had eight players on the scoresheet, but none of them had more than five.

The win puts the Vikings at 10-2 in conference play with a showdown against Auburn on the horizon next Wednesday.

On the girls side, Rockford Christian got a big win against Genoa-Kingston, defeating the Cogs 48-32. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Royal Lions and got them back to .500 on the season. Rockford Christian is back in action on Tuesday with a non-conference matchup at Aquin.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police investigate an armed robbery that happened late Monday night at the Circle K...
One wounded, one in custody after robbery at Circle K on Broadway
On Tuesday, a first degree murder charge was issued against 33-year-old Jonathan Vanduyn for...
Wis. man indicted for alleged killing and concealed homicide in Roscoe storage unit
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps
Temperatures will fall into the teens below zero and wind chills may approach -30° by early...
Coldest night in nearly three years underway

Latest News

The Rockford IceHogs concluded their season-long six game homestand with a 2-1 overtime loss to...
IceHogs fight for a point in overtime loss to Wild
Harlem boys bowling will head to O'Fallon this weekend looking to win its third state...
Harlem boys bowling looks to bring back another state title
The Rockford IceHogs concluded their six game homestand with an overtime loss to the Iowa Wild.
Wild vs. IceHogs, January 26, 2022
Guilford beat Boylan for the second time this season in boys basketball.
Stateline High School Basketball - January 26, 2022