Guilford boys sweep season series from Boylan, Rockford Christian girls get a conference win at home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Guilford boys basketball team picked up a key win in conference play, defeating Boylan 40-34.

It was the second time this season the Vikings beat the Titans. It’s the first time Guilford swept Boylan in boys basketball since the 1999-2000 season.

Guilford’s Malachi Johnson was the only player to score in double figures for either team. He finished with 19. Boylan had eight players on the scoresheet, but none of them had more than five.

The win puts the Vikings at 10-2 in conference play with a showdown against Auburn on the horizon next Wednesday.

On the girls side, Rockford Christian got a big win against Genoa-Kingston, defeating the Cogs 48-32. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Royal Lions and got them back to .500 on the season. Rockford Christian is back in action on Tuesday with a non-conference matchup at Aquin.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.