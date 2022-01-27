Advertisement

Gov. JB Pritzker kicks off ‘Illinois Works’ pre-apprenticeship program

The program intends on preparing students for jobs in the construction trades
(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Opportunity (DCEO) join organization Rebuilding Exchange to discuss the Illinois Works pre-apprenticeship program. Earlier in January, Pritzker announced a nearly $10 million investment in pre-apprenticeship programs, intended on benefitting 1000 participants.

According to a statement by the DCEO, The program is designed to create a qualified talent pipeline in the in construction trades while leaving the playing field for underrepresented populations, including women and people of color.

“The Illinois Works program aims to help break barriers for more people of color to take advantage of the thousands of jobs created by our infrastructure investments, while simultaneously creating a sustainable pipeline of qualified workers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Earlier this month, my administration announced a $9.6 million to do just that – supporting wrap-around pre-apprenticeship programs that help workers turn aspirations into apprenticeships, and in turn, careers.”

As part of the program kick-off, Governor Pritzker and Acting DCEO Director, Sylvia Garcia, visited Rebuilding Exchange, a non-profit organization participating in the program. Their training provides hands-on skills and wrap around services that will help participants qualify for a Department of Labor registered apprenticeship.

For more information on Illinois Works, please visit DCEO’s website.

