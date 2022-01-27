Frigid temperatures force some school districts to cancel classes, others have class in-person

STATELINE (WIFR) - Frigid cold temperatures prompt all schools in the Harlem school district to cancel classes. This includes virtual learning.

People from the school district say the decision to cancel classes is a safety precaution for students and staff. All classes were canceled for the day, including the high school because most of the students in the district are not doing remote learning.

“Our team made the decision to cancel school today out of precaution for the safety of our students and staff. Since the majority of our students in the district would not be taking part in remote instruction, we determined that we would maintain a uniform district calendar and make up the day for all students at the end of the school year,” say officials from the Harlem School District.

Harlem wasn’t the only school district in the Stateline to cancel all classes with temperatures hitting below zero. The South Beloit School District also decided to cancel classes. Now their final day of classes will be May 25.

“What scared us today was the actual temperature cause the slightest winds when you have that it can get a little dangerous and the timing of that. The temperature was dropping from five to seven and that’s exactly when all our kids are on the bus,” says South Beloit School Superintendent Scott Fisher.

While some schools in the Stateline followed, other districts chose to not take the emergency day off school. Rockford Lutheran’s schools went in person today with a relaxed dress code. Officials from the district say it was a tough decision, but it’s better to have them learn at their desks than through the screen.

“We know the kids learn better when they are in person. Whenever we can get kids into the building, all the better. I love the virtual abilities that different schools have that we have included, but it’s just better to have them in the classrooms, in the building.” says Rockford Lutheran Programs and Facilities Dean Curtis Wudtke.

Those at the Durand School District shifted to remote learning.

“We were consistently seeing the -25 and -30 forecast for windchill. That’s when we really decided that we are going to do remote. And the idea that we already got our remote learning pretty well,” says Durand School Superintendent Kurt Alberstett.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman and the Belvidere School District made the tough decision to not cancel classes for their students.

“The decision today to have school was based on a handful of factors, including that our buses were starting at 5:00 am despite the low temperatures. After so many struggles by families to accommodate at-home learning during the pandemic, we’re trying to focus on supporting students in person as much as possible,” says Dr. Woestman.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.