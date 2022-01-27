Advertisement

Frigid temperatures force some school districts to cancel classes, others have class in-person

Harlem is one of multiple schools to cancel classes as temperatures drop. Other school districts such as Rockford Lutheran decide to not take a snow day.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE (WIFR) - Frigid cold temperatures prompt all schools in the Harlem school district to cancel classes. This includes virtual learning.

People from the school district say the decision to cancel classes is a safety precaution for students and staff. All classes were canceled for the day, including the high school because most of the students in the district are not doing remote learning.

“Our team made the decision to cancel school today out of precaution for the safety of our students and staff. Since the majority of our students in the district would not be taking part in remote instruction, we determined that we would maintain a uniform district calendar and make up the day for all students at the end of the school year,” say officials from the Harlem School District.

Harlem wasn’t the only school district in the Stateline to cancel all classes with temperatures hitting below zero. The South Beloit School District also decided to cancel classes. Now their final day of classes will be May 25.

“What scared us today was the actual temperature cause the slightest winds when you have that it can get a little dangerous and the timing of that. The temperature was dropping from five to seven and that’s exactly when all our kids are on the bus,” says South Beloit School Superintendent Scott Fisher.

While some schools in the Stateline followed, other districts chose to not take the emergency day off school. Rockford Lutheran’s schools went in person today with a relaxed dress code. Officials from the district say it was a tough decision, but it’s better to have them learn at their desks than through the screen.

“We know the kids learn better when they are in person. Whenever we can get kids into the building, all the better. I love the virtual abilities that different schools have that we have included, but it’s just better to have them in the classrooms, in the building.” says Rockford Lutheran Programs and Facilities Dean Curtis Wudtke.

Those at the Durand School District shifted to remote learning.

“We were consistently seeing the -25 and -30 forecast for windchill. That’s when we really decided that we are going to do remote. And the idea that we already got our remote learning pretty well,” says Durand School Superintendent Kurt Alberstett.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman and the Belvidere School District made the tough decision to not cancel classes for their students.

“The decision today to have school was based on a handful of factors, including that our buses were starting at 5:00 am despite the low temperatures. After so many struggles by families to accommodate at-home learning during the pandemic, we’re trying to focus on supporting students in person as much as possible,” says Dr. Woestman.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police investigate an armed robbery that happened late Monday night at the Circle K...
One wounded, one in custody after robbery at Circle K on Broadway
On Tuesday, a first degree murder charge was issued against 33-year-old Jonathan Vanduyn for...
Wis. man indicted for alleged killing and concealed homicide in Roscoe storage unit
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps
Temperatures will fall into the teens below zero and wind chills may approach -30° by early...
Coldest night in nearly three years underway

Latest News

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first Supreme Court pick
Catalytic converters stolen
Catalytic converters stolen off Barbara Olson Center of Hope buses
Competitors flocked to Rockford from all over the state
The 36th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition officially underway
Wednesday morning saw the area's coldest temperatures in nearly three years.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 1/26/2022