Environmental expert discusses big box stores solar panel potential in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new report shows Illinois ranks 5th nationally for big box stores’ rooftop solar potential, according to Environment Illinois.

Paloma Paez-Coombe of Environment Illinois said big box store rooftops have large open spaces that are perfect for solar panels. In Environment Illinois’ research, they found Illinois has 309,000,000 square feet of big box store rooftops, which means Illinois has the fifth highest capacity for solar generation. According to Paez-Coombe, that means those solar panels could generate enough electricity to power 313,000 homes.

