Crusader Health Clinic in Loves Park to reopen

Crusader Community Health hosts an open house nearly five months after opening its new clinic...
Crusader Community Health hosts an open house nearly five months after opening its new clinic on Rockford's west side.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crusader Health Clinic is due to reopen all their services on Monday January 31st. This follows the recent closure at the beginning of the month after the staff positivity rate rose above 10%. In a statement released this afternoon, the Clinic said:

“Crusader Community Health will reopen all services (medical, dental and behavioral health) at the Loves Park Clinic on Monday, January 31. The staffing shortage faced in recent weeks is subsiding and the steady downturn in COVID positivity rates is encouraging. The cooperation and understanding from the community have been greatly appreciated. Hours of operation will be the same as before the temporary closure: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. -8 p.m. Monday and Thursday.”

Tomorrow, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos will pay a visit to Crusader’s West State Street location to show support for those working on the front lines of the pandemic.

