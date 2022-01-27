Advertisement

‘Chain him up’: Racist rant hurled at only Black player on high school basketball team

By Emily Van de Riet and Kara Finnstrom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California couple is calling for action after racial slurs were hurled at their son during a high school basketball game.

Cell phone video from a basketball game at Laguna Hills High Friday captured a fan making racist comments about the only Black player from the opposing team as he made free throws. The fan can be heard shouting, “Where is his slave owner?” and “Chain him up.”

Terrell and Sabrina Brown, the parents of basketball player Makai Brown, said their son discovered the hurtful comments while reviewing game footage, as he does every Saturday.

“He understands that unfortunately there are ignorant people in this world. And that ignorance is perpetuated,” Sabrina Brown said.

The Browns said they immediately reached out to the school district leaders and their local representatives. Saddleback Valley Unified District has since issued a statement condemning the language, and said they identified the person making the racist comments as a Laguna Hills High student. The district said the student is being disciplined and counseled.

“I actually feel sorry for the kid and his parents because I fully expect they will punish and reprimand him, but I don’t know if that’s going to change the culture that we have experienced at Laguna Hills High School,” Terrell Brown said.

Makai Brown’s parents also voiced concerns during the game about the opposing coach’s demeanor toward their son, and Terrell Brown ended up ejected from the game. The high school has not yet addressed those concerns.

The Browns said their son is pessimistic anything would change after coming forward about how he was treated that night, but they’ve all been reassured by an outpouring of support.

“The overwhelming support that we’ve received has been so appreciated. It helps validate that, hey, we can band together and make a change,” Terrell Brown said.

The town’s mayor issued a statement on Facebook Tuesday that said he will be sending out a letter calling for more action.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic...
Reports: Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65
Temperatures will fall into the teens below zero and wind chills may approach -30° by early...
Coldest night in nearly three years underway
Fact or fiction? Debunking some cold weather myths for your vehicle
Fact or fiction? Debunking some cold weather myths for your vehicle
A Nevada man is suing police after he says he was mistaken for a felon and kept in jail for...
Man sues after he says he was wrongfully jailed in case of mistaken identity
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks after announcing his retirement. (CNN, POOL)
Breyer: Of course people don't agree
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered...
Man beaten with metal skillet after declining an offer of potatoes, police say
Police found six people shot to death inside a Milwaukee home.
Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies off Florida coast in search of migrants lost at sea