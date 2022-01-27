Advertisement

Boone County resident arrested on multiple child sex offenses

40-year-old Brian Sample allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple...
40-year-old Brian Sample allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple times since December of 2020.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - 40-year-old Brian Sample allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple times since December of 2020. He was arrested by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department who charged him with two Class X felony counts. He now faces up six (6) to sixty (60) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Each Class X felony charge must be sentenced consecutively meaning a sentence of twelve (12) to One Hundred (120) years in the Illinois Department of Correction.

Sample will remain in Boone County jail on a $750,000.00 10% bond.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone having information on a crime or narcotic trafficking to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic...
Reports: Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65
Temperatures will fall into the teens below zero and wind chills may approach -30° by early...
Coldest night in nearly three years underway
Fact or fiction? Debunking some cold weather myths for your vehicle
Fact or fiction? Debunking some cold weather myths for your vehicle
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps
A Nevada man is suing police after he says he was mistaken for a felon and kept in jail for...
Man sues after he says he was wrongfully jailed in case of mistaken identity

Latest News

1 in custody, 1 killed in shooting
BELOIT HOMICIDE
David Cooper, 32, was arrested in Arizona in connection with a 2020 homicide in Rockford. ...
Rockford man wanted for 2020 homicide arrested in Arizona
Illinois ranked 5th in the nation for box store solar panel potential.
Environmental expert discusses big box stores solar panel potential in Illinois
Crusader Community Health hosts an open house nearly five months after opening its new clinic...
Crusader Health Clinic in Loves Park to reopen