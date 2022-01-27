Boone County resident arrested on multiple child sex offenses

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - 40-year-old Brian Sample allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13 multiple times since December of 2020. He was arrested by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department who charged him with two Class X felony counts. He now faces up six (6) to sixty (60) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Each Class X felony charge must be sentenced consecutively meaning a sentence of twelve (12) to One Hundred (120) years in the Illinois Department of Correction.

Sample will remain in Boone County jail on a $750,000.00 10% bond.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone having information on a crime or narcotic trafficking to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.