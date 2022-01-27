Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting death of Beloit woman

Anthony D. Richmond, 34, is charged with first degree homicide involving domestic violence.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Police arrest a man they say shot and killed a 31-year-old Beloit woman on Wednesday.

Anthony D. Richmond, 34, is charged with first degree homicide - domestic violence related and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police and paramedics were called to the 1400 block of Madison Road just after noon Wednesday. There they found the victim with a gunshot wound and transported her to a nearby hospital where she later died. Her name hasn’t been released.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles announced the charges during a news conference Thursday. He indicated Richmond and the woman were involved to some degree but did not give a motive.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

