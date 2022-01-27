Another cold shot before a gradual warming trend into early next week and our next storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs in the low-to-mid 30s on Thursday were 25-30 degrees above where we were on Wednesday and quite honestly, it was refreshing! Unfortunately, this was brief after a cold front moved through the region that will bring subzero wind chills at times Friday. The good news is that we’ll be turning the corner with well-above normal temperatures returning along with our eyes turning to our next winter storm.

Expect lows to get back below zero Thursday night and into Friday morning. This will also come with wind chills at times -10 to -15 degrees, especially in the morning so be sure to bundle up if you need to head out the door early. Highs on Friday will struggle to get out of the upper single digits and lower teens but we’ll have abundant sunshine with northerly winds.

Starting on Saturday, our winds will shift to come out of the south which will help aid in getting our temperatures to start on a warming trend! Highs in the mid to upper 20s are likely for both Saturday and Sunday both with mostly sunny skies. Then a warm front on Monday will help warm us up even further with forecast highs in the upper 30s and in the lower 40s by Tuesday! It’s after that where we look to turn a bit active.

Confidence is growing that a winter storm will impact the Midwest in the Tuesday night through Thursday timeframe but it comes with lots of uncertainties at this time. It could start as a wintry mix late Tuesday before accumulating snow Wednesday and Thursday have a chance to be around. But due to the fact that we are still six days out at the least from anything happening, there will be changes made to the forecast guaranteed.

If you do have travel plans during that time though, it’s wise to keep an eye on the forecast for that timeframe because wintry precipitation regardless is looking likely through that time. Stay tuned.

Temperatures after Tuesday will get back to near normal on Wednesday and then into the teens for next Thursday and Friday once again. But if there’s any ounce of more good news, it’s that our normal high temperatures each day will start to go up once again starting on Friday!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.