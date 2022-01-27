Advertisement

The 36th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition officially underway

Competitors flocked to Rockford from all over the state
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Do you wanna build a snowman? If the answer is no don’t worry, because the sculptors at Sinnissippi park have you covered.

The Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition us officially underway. Eleven teams from all around the state descend upon the forest city for the 36th annual contest.

The artists flock to Sinnissippi park from all over Illinois. The Sugar Plum Posse hails from Charleston. This is the posse’s 5th year at the competition.

“There was a snow sculpting competition in Rockford, and I got the email and I thought who do I know who is crazy enough to do this with me.”

“And then I got the email and thought wow that sounds like so much fun, who do I know who’s crazy enough, and we both thought of each other,” said Jacqueline Worden and Jessica Mertz, two sculptors in the posse.

Sculptors have until Saturday morning to craft a masterpiece worthy of first place and a spot in the 20-23 national competition. The event is hosted by the Rockford park district and is free for the public. There will also be a high school competition. Eleven high schools have signed on for area bragging rights and the chance to show off their artistic abilities.

