Winnebago County Sheriff announces re-election plans

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana announces his re-election plans for the year. He’s been serving the county for nearly a decade, and has no plans to stop. Caruana was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. His background includes 8 years as a Deputy Sheriff and more than two decades overseeing security for UPS in Illinois. Caruana says he’s proud to serve the people of Winnebago County, adding that he’s proud of the relationships he’s built with county board members and officials, saying communication is key to keeping everyone safe.

“We are doing great as a team. Right now, I don’t want to turn my back on the department. We’re moving in the right direction, I’ve got a lot of great command staff.”

