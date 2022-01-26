South Beloit can’t keep up with Harvest Christian, drop first conference contest

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - South Beloit played shorthanded Tuesday night against a hot-shooting Harvest Christian squad. The result, the Sobos lost their conference game, losing to the Lions 60-47.

The Sobos (17-3, 3-1) were without one of their top scorers in Blake Ayotte. Senior Bradley Knepper did what he does best, scoring 14 points and collecting 13 rebounds. Ross Roberston did it all with 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks. However, South Beloit just couldn’t keep up with Harvest Christian. The Lions opened up a ten point lead late in the first half and carried that momentum into the second half.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.