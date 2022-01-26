Advertisement

Snowman building contest kicks off with free kits from the Rockford Park District

The Rockford Park District launches their Winter Flurry line-up with free kits for a snowman...
The Rockford Park District launches their Winter Flurry line-up with free kits for a snowman building contest that runs January 26 through February 27, 2022.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District’s Winter Flurry line-up has a variety of programs, activities, and facilities to help the community experience winter in a new way.

Thanks to donations from Collins Aerospace, 2,000 free Rocky the Snowman kits are available at the Carlson Ice Arena, Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and UW Health Sports Factory. Rocky is the polar bear mascot of Carlson Ice Arena and Sapora Playworld. The kits are FREE to anyone interested in taking part in the contest, and were made possible thanks to Collins Aerospace

One grand prize winner will be selected for the most creative “Rocky the Snowman” to win a special surprise Rockford Park District gift basket. Five winners will also be selected to win a 4-pack of tickets to Snow Park at Alpine Hills valid for the 2022-2023 season.

Participants can submit photos of their “Rocky the Snowman” to webmaster@rockfordparkdistrict.org by Sunday, February 27, 2022. Winners will be announced the week of March 1, 2022, on Rockford Park District’s website and Facebook.

Each Rocky the Snowman kit includes:

  1. Buttons for eyes
  2. Black solo cup for nose
  3. Blue scarf
  4. Blue Kool-Aid and spray bottle for pawprints

Collins Aerospace has been proud to support the Rockford Park District and the Help Me Play program. “The development of youth within our community is of great importance to Collins. Building a snowman is a great way to keep youth, teens, and families active and engaged, and provides a safe and creative environment where kids can learn and flourish,” says Kristin Smith, Executive Director-Programs for Electric Power Systems at Collins Aerospace.

