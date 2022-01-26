Meeting held to discuss plans for Indoor Equestrian Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Whether it’s a dog, a potbellied pig, or a horse, it’s not secret that animals can help people feel better. So much so the Rockford Park District is advocating for an indoor equestrian center at Lockwood Park.

The Rockford Park District held a meeting Tuesday at 5 P.M. at The Webbs Norman Center, and emotions were high. Members in favor of the center discussed why this center will positively affect people in the community dealing with mental health issues, trauma, and abuse. They also touched on the plans they have to make it successful and said it will be created for everyone, but specifically targeted towards the youth.

“It’s going to be a really, really great opportunity for people to bond together, and to find out ‘there’s somebody else like me!’” said Rockford Regional Health Council Director Becky Kendall.

Tears were shed, as speakers shared stories about how working with horses changed their outlook on life and even gave them the comfort they lacked throughout their childhood.

Kevin Polky is the founder and executive director of KP Counseling in Rockford. He said the variety of stakeholders involved in the project is what makes it so unique and bound for success.

“To take individuals who have struggled, doubt themselves, and see that there’s a possibility that they can be able to become more and more aware of themselves, be able to regulate their emotions,” said Polky. “It’s more than just intellectual, we need to be able to foster that emotional development, and I think this is a great opportunity for that.”

The Park District is currently pursuing funding options to secure an estimated 4 million dollars to build the facility. The Perks Family Foundation announced in the meeting Tuesday via Zoom, a $500,000 grant towards the project.

Doug and Lach Perks representing The Perks Family Foundation released a statement that included, “Our family believes that this equine center can help serve our community and provide a new avenue to help those with mental health issues. This connection to horses teaches, in a very deep, impactful way, how to listen and respond to others without speaking, how to care and feel without embarrassment, and how to achieve without bullying.”

The Perks Family said they believe horses are some of the greatest human teachers in history, and they want to give all children in the area this opportunity.

The District also received a $50,000 donation to the project from Smith Charitable Trust.

Those behind the project are asking for Park Board approval to apply for a grant to the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board for future and current support of the project.

“I cannot say enough how important this is as a resource, to help strengthen, our families and our kids,” said Kendall.

