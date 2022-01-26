IDPH notes two year anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) – Two years later, IDPH is reporting more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) maintains the importance of vaccinations as it marks the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported in Illinois.

Looking back on the first Illinois COVID case announced January 24, 2020, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says, “We were not imagining that two years later we would still be battling the virus with this ferocity.”

Seeing the highest number of cases and hospitalizations throughout the entire pandemic this January, Dr. Ezike is “cautiously optimistic that those numbers will continue to decrease as quickly as they rose due to the Omicron variant.” This is in part due to everything we have learned in the past two years and responding accordingly.

2020 Illinois Milestones:

January 24 – First confirmed case in a Chicago resident shortly after returning from Wuhan, China.

January 30 – second confirmed case and the first person-to-person spread in the United States.

February 11 – Illinois becomes the first state able to perform testing.

March 17 – IDPH announces the first COVID-19 death in Illinois.

December 15 – First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois.

“As COVID-19 evolves, so too will our recommendations and guidance. Our goal remains the same – to protect the health and safety of all Illinois residents as we explore how we will coexist with COVID-19.”

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

