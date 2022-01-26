Former Sobos head coach, player both to be inducted into IBCA Hall of Fame

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Getting inducted into a hall of fame is a special recognition. This spring, a former head coach and a former player that defined an era of South Beloit boys basketball will get that moment.

Former Sobos head coach Jack McCarthy and former player Peter Scalia will go into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. McCarthy coached South Beloit from 1979 to 1985, winning 112 games. Scalia played three seasons under McCarthy. He’s the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,831 points. He did it in an era without the three-point line.

During halftime of South Beloit’s basketball game against Harvest Christian, the school honored McCarthy and Scalia. Scalia’s jersey No. 30 was officially retired and unveiled plaques that will hang on the walls inside the school’s gymnasium. It was the first time the two had seen each other in more than 30 years.

“To have a player and a coach inducted in the same year, that is unbelievable,” said McCarthy. “Of course, South Beloit has two Hall of Fame boys basketball players. That’s pretty good for a small school.”

“He doesn’t miss a beat,” explained Scalia talking about Coach McCarthy. “His memory is sharp as anybody his age. He remembers the finest of details. It’s just so cool to connect with him and just sort of relive some moments that I didn’t even remember anymore.”

The annual Hall of Fame Banquet will take place on Saturday, April 30 at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena.

