DANGEROUSLY COLD This Wednesday Morning

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We start off today with air temperatures -10 to -22. Wind Chills are NO joke as we’re seeing them -20 to -30. Some locations have briefly dropped to -30 close to -40. Plenty of sunshine today with highs around 8. 30 tomorrow with light snow possible by early afternoon. Another round of cold air Thursday night through Saturday morning.

