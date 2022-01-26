Black Panther Party exhibit highlighted at Heritage Museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Black history is American history, and a new exhibit coming to Rockford will highlight one of the most well-known organizations of the civil rights movement.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the Heritage Museum unveils its newest exhibit focusing on the Black Panther Party and their accomplishments. This exhibit will be on display until the end of April.

The Black Panther’s campaign for black equality had a lasting impact on black Americans and immigrants. Their influence on empowerment and doing the next right thing has been maintained through the decades and into current social movements such as the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group has inspired people worldwide to pursue their own path of empowerment, instituting \social programs and engaging in political activities.

The exhibit at Heritage Museum shows how the Black Panthers drew widespread support from big cities with large minority communities, including Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago and includes Rockford’s participation in the movement.

The Heritage Museum is a cultural center and museum, featuring six galleries: African American, Hispanic, Irish, Italian, Lithuanian and Polish. It is located at 1129 S Main Street in Rockford.

