Advertisement

Winnebago County SWCD helps restore wildlife habitats through annual tree sale

(WAGM)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual tree sale is under way!

The deadline to order is March 4, 2022. Supplies are limited, but each year the WCSWCD sells bare root shade trees, evergreens, and shrub seedlings in effort to provide energy conservation and/or habitat cover for wildlife. Specialty items, rain barrels, conservation books and pollinator seed are also available for purchase. Customers will be notified around late April by email and postcard that their order is ready to be picked up.

In addition to energy conservation and wildlife habitat, trees serve several other purposes:

  • Mature trees remove approximately five tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually.
  • Trees dilute polluted air with fresh oxygen.
  • One hundred mature trees catch about 250,000 gallons of rainwater each year.
  • Trees planted appropriately can save up to 25% of annual cooling costs and save 10 to 25% of energy used for heating.
  • In 40 years, the average tree returns $2.70 in benefits for every $1 of investment.

This year’s sale list includes:

Shade Trees (18-24″) available include Red Maple, Tulip Poplar, White Oak, Shagbark Hickory, Red Oak and Sugar Maple

Evergreens (12-20″) available include Colorado Blue Spruce, White Cedar, White Pine, Norway Spruce, Douglas Fir and White Spruce

Shrubs (12-18″) available include American Hazelnut, Common Lilac, Red Osier Dogwood, Nannyberry and Red Elderberry

Pollinator pack (12-18″) trees include two each of (2) Red Osier Dogwood, (2) Choke Cherry, (2) American Plum, (2) Meadowsweet and (2) Pasture Rose

Edible land pack (6-18″) trees include (2) Blueberries, (3) Red Currants, (3) Serviceberries (native) and (2) Nanking Cherry

Sizes range from 10-24″ and must be ordered in bundle sizes of the same species, except for tree packs. Bundle sizes range from 5, 25 and 100. Prices for bundles of 5 - $15, 25 - $60 and 100 - $200. Tree packs are $35 each.

These starter seedlings and transplants are an investment in the future. Trees sale brochures are available by calling the District office at (815) 965-2392, Ext. 3 or by going to our website www.winnebagoswcd.org

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Lamar William Benson, 20, of Rockford was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts...
20-year-old worker mistaken for Deahri Steele arrested on gun charges
Witt, 46, of Sterling, Ill is charged with aggravated DUI in a fatal crash involving...
Aggravated DUI, more charges pending in crash that killed one and injured Sterling police officer
Bertin O. Alanis Garcia was arrested on Saturday, January 22 and charged with multiple counts...
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault at I-90 truck stop
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds
US Navy dad surprises daughter
A 7-year-old brought to tears for a surprise of a lifetime

Latest News

Tuesday night's to be the coldest here since late January or 2019.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 1/25/2022
Behavioral and mental health staff from Rosecrance in Rockford will present an informational...
Behavioral and mental health specialists tackle student anxiety through workshops
The black suffrage exhibit from 2021 highlights the fight for black voting rights in America
Black Panther Party exhibit highlighted at Heritage Museum
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
Kansas governor calls for investigation into teen’s death
Solar panels in Springfield, Illinois.
Pritzker highlights solar investments for Illinois during national summit