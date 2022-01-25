Wind Chill Advisories issued for the entire Stateline ahead of coldest temperatures in three years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mother Nature continues to unleash an unrelenting attack of wintry weather across the Stateline.

First, it was two rounds of snow that affected our area this weekend and into the opening stages of the workweek. They weren’t big snows, but were more than enough to slow things down quite a bit. In total, Rockford’s picked up just a hair over four inches of snow over the course of the past three days.

Though the snow’s now behind us, we now have a different problem on our hands. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills are now settling into the region, and when all is said and done, it’s likely the Stateline will see its coldest temperatures in nearly three years!

As of mid evening Monday, temperatures had already fallen into the single digits across the board, and wind chills had fallen well below 0°. That decline is only set to continue the rest of the night with clear skies overhead.

With winds expected to remain at respectable speeds, and with the rapid downturn in our temperature set to continue, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the entire viewing area through at least Tuesday morning. In some locations, though, the advisory is scheduled to continue all the way through early Tuesday evening. Wind chill values could drop as low as -20° to 25° late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Despite the fact that full sunshine is on tap to occur during the daytime hours of Tuesday, northwesterly winds are to keep our temperatures very much in check. At no point during the day will our temperatures reach double digits, What’s more, wind chills are nearly certain to stay below zero the entire day.

Another round of Wind Chill Advisories looks to be very likely, if not certain Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. As skies clear once again, temperatures are likely to drop even more rapidly, eventually falling as low as -15° to even -20°. And with just a modest breeze, there will be just enough of one to send wind chills down to -25° to -30° below zero. The last time we were colder, you’d have to look back at the historic arctic blast of late January, 2019!

This cold’s to be taken seriously. If not, it could prove to be life threatening. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes. While it’s best to just remain indoors, should time outdoors be deemed necessary, try your best to limit the time spent there. Dress warmly, using plenty of layers, and consume hot fluids as often as possible. Lastly, be sure to take care of your pets and check on the elderly. Hypothermia’s also a potential concern in an airmass as cold as this one. Should you encounter symptoms such as confusion, shivering, excessive sleepiness, muscle stiffness, or difficulty speaking, hypothermia could be settling in, and medical care should be sought immediately.

The chill will ease ever so slightly Wednesday, thanks to the wind shifting to the southwest. Still, it’s not expected we get much above the mid teens for afternoon highs.

Further warming does take place, albeit temporarily, Thursday. Southerly winds lock in, sending temperatures back much closer to normal, if not even a couple degrees above. There is a cost associated with the warming, in that it will occur ahead of an approaching storm system that may give us another chance for light snow into the latter stages of Thursday. At this early juncture, it does not appear as though any significant accumulations are on the docket.

Another reinforcing shot of cold air follows on Friday. It’s likely to produce at least one more night with sub-zero temperatures Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.