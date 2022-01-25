Advertisement

Three dogs dead in Freeport fire, structure deemed ‘a total loss’

A fully-involved garage fire claimed the lives of three dogs early Monday morning.
A fully-involved garage fire claimed the lives of three dogs early Monday morning.(Freeport Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Three dogs were lost in an early morning garage fire on Monday.

The Freeport Fire Department dispatched around 1:30 a.m. on January 24 for a call involving a garage in the 1400 block of South Rotzler Avenue. Crews arrived to a fully-involved fire in a detached garage behind the residence.

Snow and frigid temperatures didn’t help the effort to control the blaze as crews went to work quickly to try and minimize damage to the home and the next door neighbor’s home. It took first responders almost two hours to overhaul the wreckage.

Damages to the garage are estimated at $25,000. The structure has been deemed a total loss. No residents or firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Lamar William Benson, 20, of Rockford was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts...
20-year-old worker mistaken for Deahri Steele arrested on gun charges
Witt, 46, of Sterling, Ill is charged with aggravated DUI in a fatal crash involving...
Aggravated DUI, more charges pending in crash that killed one and injured Sterling police officer
Bertin O. Alanis Garcia was arrested on Saturday, January 22 and charged with multiple counts...
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault at I-90 truck stop
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds
US Navy dad surprises daughter
A 7-year-old brought to tears for a surprise of a lifetime

Latest News

Big swings on Wall Street have investors seeking advice
Big swings on Wall Street have investors seeking advice
Three suspects are wanted in a possible string of armed robberies in the Stateline.
Police looking for three suspects in Belvidere armed robbery
For a $15 donation, your Valentine (or your ex) will receive a printable certificate featuring...
You can name a cockroach after your loved one (or your ex) this Valentine’s Day
The bill aims to require the teaching of Native American curriculum in order to inspire...
Illinois students could see Native American studies in class