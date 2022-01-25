Three dogs dead in Freeport fire, structure deemed ‘a total loss’

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Three dogs were lost in an early morning garage fire on Monday.

The Freeport Fire Department dispatched around 1:30 a.m. on January 24 for a call involving a garage in the 1400 block of South Rotzler Avenue. Crews arrived to a fully-involved fire in a detached garage behind the residence.

Snow and frigid temperatures didn’t help the effort to control the blaze as crews went to work quickly to try and minimize damage to the home and the next door neighbor’s home. It took first responders almost two hours to overhaul the wreckage.

Damages to the garage are estimated at $25,000. The structure has been deemed a total loss. No residents or firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

