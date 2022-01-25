Tax season starts in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois accountants are in for ‘accrual’ couple of months, as Monday marks the first day you can file your taxes in the state. Jessica Cardenas from Cardenas Tax service in Rockford has been helping residents file taxes for over 25 years. Even though she normally encourages people to file as soon as possible, se says this year it’s a little different due to child tax credit and stimulus forms.

“It’s best to wait this year, to wait for those forms, because if they’re off even by a dollar this could affect your refund. Already the IRS is behind with filed refunds for 2020,” Cardenas says.

Accountant Linda Symons of LA Tax Service in Freeport agrees.

“I feel like, give it a week, give it a week or so, we have quite a few returns that we’re just holding. Because we’re just not sure what kind of changes are gonna come in with the forms,” she said.

The deadline to file in 2022 is April 18th, Symons says the best thing you can do to stay ahead on your taxes is as simple as making a profile on www.IRS.gov

“I think that that would be very helpful to our clients, because you can kind of find out what’s going on. You can find out where your refund is, you can find out if you received any letters from the IRS, you can get transcripts, your pin number,” Symons told 23News.

Right now, the only opportunity for an extension is if you were affected by severe weather since December of 2021, like those in Southern Illinois. If this is the case those people can extend their deadline to May 16th. The average person can delay submitting their paperwork until October, but they will still have to pay by April 18th.

The last piece of advice both accountants told 23News? Don’t lie on your forms. If the IRS does find out, your refund will be delayed until the correct information is submitted.

