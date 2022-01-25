Advertisement

Superintendent debunks claims of litter boxes in schools for students ‘who identify as cats’

In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the claims of litter boxes being provided for students that “identify as cats.”(hutchyb // Canva)
By Dane Kelly and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – A superintendent in Michigan is trying to clear up any misconceptions or rumors about a conspiracy theory regarding students “who identify as cats.”

According To WILX, Midland Public Schools was accused of installing litter boxes in the restrooms for students to use.

“I heard that at least one of our schools in our town has in one of the unisex bathrooms, a litter box for the kids that identify as cats,” a concerned parent claimed during a Board of Education meeting in December. “I am really disturbed by that.”

The woman alleged that litter box use in schools was a national problem.

“This whole furry thing has just got me. I’m staying calm, but I’m not happy about it,” she said.

Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow sent a message to the school district to address the claim.

“Let me be clear in this communication: There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation. There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools,” Sharrow wrote. “It is such a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you.”

