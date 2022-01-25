Advertisement

RRVBC takes extra steps to reassure blood donors during the pandemic

By WIFR Newsroom
Jan. 25, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center continues to test for COVID-19 antibodies on all successful blood donations.

An antibody test shows if the blood donor has developed an immunologic response due to either exposure to the virus or received a vaccine. The test does not show if a donor is currently infected.

“Seven to ten days after the donation results will be available in the donor portal. It will be either positive or negative. It won’t tell if your antibodies were from the virus or from the vaccine. It will just indicate whether or not you have antibodies,” says Heidi Ognibene, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock River Valley Blood Center. “Our area’s need for blood remains significant and it’s important for our donors to have this peace of mind.”

The center started testing for COVID-19 antibodies in August 2020. Since that time, more comprehensive testing has been developed which identifies antibodies from both the virus and the vaccine. A positive test for antibodies means an individual has detectable antibodies either from the virus, the vaccine, or both.

RRVBC supplies blood donations to 13 area hospitals. That means the donation center needs to see 800 donors per week to support the need for blood in the region. Fresh donations are constantly collected because blood has a short shelf-life.

People who feel healthy are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment at rrvbc.org, on the myRRVBC app, or by calling 815-965-8751. Walk-ins are also welcome at one of the four RRVBC donor centers in Rockford, Belvidere, or Freeport, or at a mobile blood drive. Organizations are also encouraged to call about hosting blood drives to help support the community need.

