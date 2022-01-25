Police looking for three suspects in Belvidere armed robbery

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere Police detectives are investigation an armed robbery from Monday night possibly connected with other crimes in the area.

On Monday January 24, 2022 at 11:45p.m., the Belvidere Police Department responded to the Speedway Fuel Stop, 2091 Crystal Parkway in Belvidere for a report of an armed robbery.

One suspect is shown wearing black coat, blue pants, and white and black shoes. (Belvidere Police Department)

Three suspects were caught on security video inside the store.

One suspect is shown wearing a red hat, black pants, and black coat. (Belvidere Police Department)

One of the suspects displayed a black handgun and demanded the cashier take out the money. The armed suspect stole funds from the register as well as store merchandise as one of the other suspects searched the cashier’s wallet.

The get away vehicle is a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac. (Belvidere Police Department)

All three suspects fled the store on foot and got into a white 4 door sedan.

The Belvidere Police Department encourages anyone with information pertaining to this armed robbery to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-547-6444 or to provide information anonymously contact Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-547-7867 or online at boonecountycrimestoppers.com.

Information leading to an arrest can be subject to a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

