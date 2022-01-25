Advertisement

Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps

This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You may be eligible for a payout from Plaid if you use financial apps like Venmo, Credit Karma, or Robinhood.

Plaid, a financial technology company, settled a class action lawsuit and has agreed to pay $58 million to all consumers with a linked bank account to any of its approximately 5,000 client apps between Jan. 1, 2013 and Nov. 19, 2021.

The lawsuit accused Plaid of collecting “more financial data than was needed from users.” Plaid has denied any wrongdoing.

Plaid connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial apps.

The lawsuit also claimed that the company obtained users’ bank login information via “Plaid Link,” “which had the look and feel of the user’s own bank account login screen,” according to the settlement website.

Some users may have already received a settlement notice by mail or email. If you did not receive a notice, but know you have used Plaid, you may still be a class member and eligible to submit a claim.

The deadline to file a claim is April 28.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witt, 46, of Sterling, Ill is charged with aggravated DUI in a fatal crash involving...
Aggravated DUI, more charges pending in crash that killed one and injured Sterling police officer
Robert Lamar William Benson, 20, of Rockford was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts...
20-year-old worker mistaken for Deahri Steele arrested on gun charges
Bertin O. Alanis Garcia was arrested on Saturday, January 22 and charged with multiple counts...
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault at I-90 truck stop
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford teens arrested after police investigate a reported stolen vehicle

Latest News

A fully-involved garage fire claimed the lives of three dogs early Monday morning.
Three dogs dead in Freeport fire, structure deemed ‘a total loss’
The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
Man accused of stabbing K-9 sought after father’s body found
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate
The bill aims to require the teaching of Native American curriculum in order to inspire...
Illinois students could see Native American studies in class